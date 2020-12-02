Career Bloomingdale criminal sentenced to 10 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A career criminal will spend the next decade behind bars for illegal possession of firearms.

Bryan “Bebo” Bignault, 29, of Bloomingdale, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by an armed career criminal, according to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, of the Southern District of Georgia.

Bingnault has at least three prior felony convictions and is a member of a violent, white supremacist street gang in Georgia’s prison system — the Ghost Face Gangsters.

“Bryan Bignault gave the same old song and dance when caught carrying a gun: he claimed he needed it for ‘protection’,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “The simple fact is that the community needs to be protected from career criminals like him – which is why in federal court, gun crime earns hard prison time.”

After he completes his prison term, Bignault must serve five years of supervised release. In the federal system, there is no parole.

Back in late January, Bignault was arrested during a traffic stop by the Pooler Police Department when they discovered he had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. According to court documents and testimony, officers then found a loaded pistol in Bignault’s pickup truck during a search.

“This case demonstrates ATF’s priority of removing illegally possessed firearms from the hands of career criminals,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “It also demonstrates the cooperation that exists between the Pooler Police Department and ATF.”