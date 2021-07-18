Car strikes pickup truck, gas station before bursting into flames

FLEMING, Ga. (WSAV) — A motorist in Fleming hit a vehicle and then a gas station before bursting into flames early Monday morning. The driver was rounding the stretch of road known as McLarry’s Curve in Fleming around 5:30.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, David Laff, the driver left the roadway onto the grassy median, continued on into the Parkers Gas station, struck a fuel pump and hit a pickup truck of a woman sitting in her vehicle while pumping fuel. The driver was driving an SUV.

The impact caused the pump to burst into flames, causing both vehicles to sustain fire damage. Quick thinking employees turned off the fuel by hitting the emergency off switch to prevent further damage.

Laff said the driver, who caused the accident, is possibly facing a DUI charge after failing a field sobriety test. They were transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville with minor injuries.

The woman was not injured in the accident, she was treated and released at the scene.