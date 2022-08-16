BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people are without power after a car crashed into a power line in North Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, two light poles are down at the intersection of Ash Branch Road and North College Street in Pembroke.

Georgia Power is currently working to restore power in the area. The estimated time of restoration is approximately 1 p.m.

Bryan County Elementary School and Bryan County Middle/High School are among the impacted and are currently without power.

Bryan County Schools released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s school closure:

Bryan County Elementary School and Bryan County Middle/High School are currently without power due to a down powerline. We do not know exactly when power will be restored, but have been given an estimated time of repair of between 4 and 6 hours by Georgia Power. If your student has not gotten on the bus, you bring your student to school or they provide their own transportation, please keep them at home this morning. If power is restored in a timely manner, we will send an announcement out regarding reporting to school. If your child is already on a bus, we will work with you individually to support your student. Thank you for your support and flexibility as we navigate this unforeseen circumstance.

The area near on 119 will remain closed as crews are on the scene working to restore power.