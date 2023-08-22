CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman who was accused of running a puppy mill pleaded guilty to 35 counts of animal abuse earlier this month.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Angela Powell had allowed dogs to live in filth on her Donell Road property in Candler County — some of those dogs, mostly German Shepards, developed serious skin diseases due to the neglect.

She was arrested in January 2019, and court proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic.

According to court documents, Powell was sentenced on Aug. 11. She does not have to serve any additional jail/prison time, but will be on probation for 120 months.

In addition, part of her probation mandates that she pay a total of $5,000 in restitution to more than a dozen animal rescue organizations that stepped up to take the surviving dogs.

More than 100 dogs were rescued from her property.

Powell still faces charges in Montgomery County.