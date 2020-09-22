Candler County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in theft of baby cow

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a baby cow was stolen from Wild Georgia Safari Park on Monday.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, a person took a small calf from the park, located on Hwy 57 South in Metter, loaded it into a vehicle and drove away.

“This calf is less than 2 weeks old and needs to be bottle fed multiple times a day. Please help bring our baby home!” the park posted on Facebook.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark Dodge Journey with a “G” license plate on the front.

The sheriff’s office also released surveillance photos of two adults wanted in the investigation. It appears three children were with them at the park on Monday.

Anyone with information on the theft, or who was at the park between 12:30 and 2 p.m., is asked to call the Candler County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 912-685-8649 or email tips@candlersheriff.com.