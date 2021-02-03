Woman arrested on dozens of animal cruelty charges in Candler County

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman has been arrested on dozens of animal cruelty charges in Candler County.

Earlier this week, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) obtained 74 warrants against Vicki Buck. On Wednesday, officials confirmed she had been taken into custody.

CCSO responded to a complaint about a residence on Johnson Road that had several animals on the property. With a search warrant, authorities discovered several dogs and cats living in conditions that violated Georgia law.

The sheriff’s office says all of the animals were surrendered to a rescue group with the help of area animal control agencies and the Atlanta Humane Society.

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to submit a tip to CCSO at 912-685-8649 or tips@candlersheriff.com.