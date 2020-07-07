Candler County couple charged with insurance fraud

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Candler County couple was arrested and charged with Insurance Fraud last week.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, warrants were taken out on 85-year-old Earl Lynn Driggers and 62-year-old Julia Ann Driggers on July 1.

According to the warrants, the Driggers made a fraudulent insurance claim related to a fire that destroyed their home at 1918 Highway 129 near Cobbtown on Jan. 26. The filing claimed that the couple had lost $114,902 worth of personal property in the fire.

“These two individuals are accused of attempting to steal money from their insurance company through deception, which in turn drives insurance rates up for all Georgians,” said Commissioner John F. King. “Additionally, the cause of the fire itself is still under investigation. If you have any information, please call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office assisted the Candler County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.