CANDLER COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Highway 23 North.

Photo provided by the Candler County Sheriff’s Office

According to police, Destiny Ramirez has not been seen since about 4:00 a.m. on November 23. Police describe Ramirez as a Hispanic female who is about 5’7″ and 250 lbs.

If you see Ramirez or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Candler County Police Department or dial 911.