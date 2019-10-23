Candler Co. juveniles arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

METTER, GA. (WSAV) – Four Candler County juveniles have been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children in connection with an investigation into “possible explicit photographs” being sent around by students.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, a student from the Candler County K-8 School Complex reported the situation to school officials and law enforcement. During their investigation, the sheriff’s office seized and searched a number of devices and found content considered “a violation of Georgia law.”

On Tuesday, investigators took four juveniles into custody on child sexual exploitation charges.

The case will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.