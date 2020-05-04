Candler Co. coroner arrested for allegedly stealing opponent’s campaign signs

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Candler County coroner on theft charges.

According to the GBI, on April 8, the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney Hayward Altman asked the GBI to investigate allegations that political campaign signs for the coroner’s race in Candler County were stolen.

The GBI investigated and found that the elected coroner, 53-year-old Allen Tyler, stole campaign signs belonging to Joe Carter, who is also running for county coroner.

The GBI says that Tyler was caught on camera stealing the signs. He was arrested and processed by the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.