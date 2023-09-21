BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Camden County woman has been sentenced to more than three decades in federal prison on child pornography charges.

According to Jill Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, 47-year-old Lesley Henry, of St. Mary’s, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of childhood pornography.

Henry was ordered to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Steinberg said U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled a hearing for Oct. 24 to determine restitution in the case.

Henry’s co-defendant, Michael Kersey, 45, of St. Mary’s, awaits sentencing on similar charges. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children; three counts of sexual exploitation of children; and possession of child pornography.

Kersey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

According to Steinberg’s office, FBI agents found Kersey in possession of multiple images depicting sexual exploitation of a child. The agents in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made that discovery through an online messaging group where members shared images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The FBI also determined that Henry produced sexually explicit images and sent them to Kersey.

“Lesley Henry and her co-defendant sentenced a child to a lifetime of devastating trauma with their horrific actions,” said Steinberg. “This prosecution will not heal that trauma, but it will protect the community from Henry for decades.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or report.cybertip.org.