Camden County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11-year-old girl, asks public to check home security footage

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 11-year-old Leann Faith Godwin.

Leann was last seen around midnight on Friday at her home in the 200 block of Kerry Place in Kingsland.

Leann is described as a white female who is 4 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has strawberry-blonde hair and was last seen wearing a Camden Middle School sweatshirt and jean shorts.

According to CCSO, the above photo of Leann was taken last week.

Anyone with information on Leann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away. CCSO is also asking anyone that may have home security video systems near the 200 block of Kerry Place to review their footage and alert CCSO of any vehicles or person(s) that do not live in the area.