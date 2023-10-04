BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Camden County man has been sentenced to 100 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting multiple children.

Michael Williams Kersey, 45, of St. Marys, Ga., was sentenced to 1,200 months in prison.

Kersey pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Engage in Sexual Exploitation of Children; three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children; and Possession of Child Pornography, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents, FBI agents in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, infiltrated a private online messaging group in which members shared images and videos of child sexual abuse.

This investigation led FBI agents to Kersey’s Camden County residence, where agents found hundreds of images depicting the sexual exploitation of at least four children on his cell phone and computers.

Agents were also able to identify Lesley Henry, 47, of St. Marys, and determined she produced sexually explicit images and sent them to Kersey.

Henry will serve 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of Production of Child Pornography.

The U.S. District Court Judge, Lisa Godbey Wood, has scheduled hearings to determine any restitution Henry and Kersey will be ordered to pay.

“Kersey’s determination to pursue lurid desires shows his lack of fear of the law and a willingness to harm children no matter how young they are,” said FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Will Clarke of the FBI’s Savannah office. “Although the FBI can never fully repair the damage inflicted by these predators, we can ensure that justice is served on those who commit these terrible crimes.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tania D. Groover and Jennifer J. Kirkland.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or report.cybertip.org.