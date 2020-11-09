Camden County inmate charged with providing drugs resulting in fellow inmate’s overdose death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility has been charged with providing drug to an inmate that led to death by overdose.

Joshua Swing, 35, of Woodbine, is charged in a federal indictment with Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

“Fentanyl is a deadly, highly unpredictable drug that increasingly fuels the nation’s opioid addiction,” said Christine. “It’s particularly disturbing to learn of this poison’s presence as contraband in a detention facility.”

The investigation began May 17, when an inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility identified as J.D. was found unresponsive in his cell. He later died, and an autopsy found that his cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity. The indictment alleges that Swing provided the fentanyl to J.D.

“The death of any person is a tragedy, but a death caused as a result of illegal narcotic distribution is even more terrible for the families of victims,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. “I was honored the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was able to work with our law enforcement partners to bring this case forward and help in providing closure for the affected families.”

The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Josephson and E. Greg Gilluly Jr.