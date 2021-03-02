Camden Co. inmate admits to providing drugs that caused fellow inmate’s overdose death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility has admitted to providing the drugs resulting in another inmate’s death by overdose.

An autopsy of the inmate found acute fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death, according to David Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was honored that our agency was able to investigate this case and bring it to conclusion on behalf of the people of Camden County and Sheriff Jim Proctor, and perhaps bring a sense of closure for the people involved,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Joshua Swing, 36, of Woodbine, Georgia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to the distribution of fentanyl, Estes said. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

“The law enforcement and medical community face an unprecedented fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl add fuel to that raging inferno,” said Estes. “The corrupting influence of illegal narcotics distribution makes it especially disturbing that this deadly poison was provided to a jail inmate by another inmate.”

The investigation began May 17, 2020, when an inmate at the Camden County Detention Facility, identified in court documents as J.D., was found unresponsive in his cell. J.D. later died. Swing admitted he provided the fentanyl J.D. consumed.

Swing previously was convicted in April 2018 in state court in Nassau County, Florida, for the sale of methamphetamine.