CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following a controversial traffic stop in Jan. 2022.

According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the charges stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, when Deputy Christine Newman threw Charis Faria into the bumper of a cruiser and repeatedly struck her while in handcuffs. Newman also wrote false reports of the traffic stop stating that Faria attempted to resist arrest, according to court documents.

Newman is charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, making a false statement and three counts of violation of oath by public officer.

In Sept. 2022, District Attorney Higgins requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) conduct an investigation into the allegations after the DA’s Office became aware of the incident. After a thorough investigation, the results were turned over to the DA’s Office for review, and the case was presented to a Camden County Grand Jury on Jan. 11, 2023.

“I take allegations of public misconduct seriously, which is why the GBI was called in to investigate these allegations. Upon review of the completed investigation, I determined that charges needed to be brought before the Grand Jury,” said DA Higgins.

The jury indicted Newman on the charges and an arrest bench warrant was obtained for Newman. She turned herself into the Camden County Jail and a $10,000 bond was set by the DA’s office.

Newman faces over 30 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.