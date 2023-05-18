CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A deputy has been arrested and charged for allegedly beating an inmate at the Camden County jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged 25-year-old Jacoby Anderson, of St. Mary’s, with one count of simple battery and one count of violation of oath of office.

Anderson is accused of punching the inmate several times.

Last Thursday, the GBI was requested by Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins to investigate the incident.

Anderson was booked at the Camden County jail.