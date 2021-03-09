California man gets probation for illegally possessing explosives on Savannah movie set

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A California man has been sentenced to probation for illegal possession of explosive materials on a Savannah movie set.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker sentenced the man to 30 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to Possession of Explosive Materials, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Robert Christopher Bailey, 51, of Los Angeles, was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500.

“The film industry is a robust and growing part of the economy in Savannah and in Georgia, and we welcome those who come to the state to work in movie production,” said Estes.

“However, we will fully enforce the law so that dangerous explosives are not in the hands of those who are prohibited from handling them.”

Bailey was working as a special effects and pyrotechnics coordinator on the Savannah movie set for “The Poison Rose” on or about July 9, 2018, according to court documents and testimony. The film featured renowned actors John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

Bailey admitted in court that he was prohibited from having explosive materials because of a prior criminal conviction. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the incident.

“ATF is tasked with regulating the explosives industry and to promote public safety in the Southern District of Georgia,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the ATF.

“The defendant had no business possessing explosives, given his previous criminal conduct.”

Special Agent Lee Hoover of the ATF investigated this case and was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Bearden and Frank Pennington.