Business leaders seek answers after string of crimes in Habersham Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First, there was an armed robbery at the Red and White on Saturday.

Then, a person burglarized the Citgo gas station and made off with the ATM and other items.

Last night, a person escaped on foot after crashing their vehicle around 55th and Paulsen Streets when police tried to make contact with them.

Local business owners are seeking answers about why these crimes are happening in a typically quiet neighborhood.

“It’s just, totally out-of-character for this neighborhood and just totally not something that happens here very often,” said John Baker, co-owner of Coffee Deli and Bar Food. “When it does happen, the news spreads pretty quick.”

“Everybody’s always walking around, having a good time,” said Linda Karpf, co-owner of Punch and Judy. “We live in the neighborhood, so even when we’re closed, I walk my dogs this way. So [it’s] very surprising, out-of-character for the neighborhood.”

District four Alderman Nick Palumbo says two occurences back-to-back like this are extremely unusual, and he’s encouraging his constituents to help Savannah police with the investigations.

“If you see something, say something,” says Alderman Palumbo. “So all of our residents that are eyes on the street right now, if you see something suspicious that’s happening in Habersham Village, please call it into the police.”

Some merchants tell News 3 that in spite of the crimes, they and their customers, still feel safe.

“There’s always a gazillion people around going to the restaurants and in and out of all the stores,” said Karpf. “So, I honestly feel secure. I don’t feel threatened.”

If you know anything about these crimes, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.