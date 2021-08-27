Bus driver killed in parking lot accident at Georgia school

FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — A 66-year-old bus driver for a private school in Georgia died Friday in what’s being described as a “freak” accident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the driver had some mechanical issues while parked at Landmark Christian School and decided to check under the vehicle to see what was wrong. But when the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, police said, the woman was caught underneath, tragically killing her.

The victim’s name has not been released. No students were involved or present at the time of the incident.

Head of School Jason McMaster told the newspaper their hearts are broken about the loss. He also asked for prayers for the woman’s family.