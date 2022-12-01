BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her Burton residence.

According to police, Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was reported missing by family members after she left her home on November 18 just after 7:00 p.m. and never returned.

Kristy is described as being 5′,3″, and she weighs about 120 pounds. Her hair color is black and styled with medium-length locks. Police say that they are unsure of what clothing Kristy was wearing before she went missing, but believe she may have been wearing camouflage printed pants.

Kristy is known to frequent gas stations along Trask Parkway.



Anyone with information on Kristy’s whereabouts or who may have seen her is encouraged to call Lt. Angie Crumpton at 843-255-3409 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.