BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Burton man is wanted for Assault and Battery after he spat in the face of a fast-food worker in Beaufort.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, Damion Travis Simmons, 29, spat in the worker’s face after a dispute over the cost of extra sauce packets for his order. Police said the incident occurred on July 21.

Police ask anyone with information to call 843-322-7931 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.