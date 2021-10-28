Burton man, previously convicted for homicide, sentenced to 30 years for breaking into home and stealing underwear

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – According to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in South Carolina, Roy Dean White, 50, received a 30 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.

Officials say White left a trail of women’s and children’s clothing and footprints after burglarizing a neighbor’s home in September of 2018.

Investigators say on the evening of September 8, 2018, a mother and her children returned home to discover a bald man in a teal, short-sleeve shirt inside their house. The mother drove away and called 9-1-1.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home to discover a trail of women’s and children’s underwear taken from the home, along with footprints leading to the backyard of White’s nearby house.

Investigators say DNA evidence inside the home linked White to the crime.

The Solicitor’s Office says White was previously convicted for homicide by child abuse, linked to the 1998 death of his girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter, Kimberly Michelle Slattery.

White served 12 years of a 25-year sentence before his release in December 2011.