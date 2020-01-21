Burton man gets 30 years in killing of disabled woman, attempt to burn body

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – A Burton man was sentenced to prison Tuesday on murder and arson charges for his role in the killing of his disabled neighbor.

John Dontue Priester, 27, admitted that he helped murder 56-year-old Teresa Seigler in December 2016. He admitted that he then tried to conceal the crime by setting her mobile home on fire.

Priester was sentenced to 30 years for murder and 20 years for second-degree arson. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Priester was the third and final defendant convicted for Seigler’s murder. David Walls, 38, was sentenced to 40 years in April and Courtney Brock, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in October.

Priester was originally set to be tried in September, but proceedings were delayed due to Hurricane Dorian.

Court documents state that all three defendants lived down the street from Seigler in a mobile home. Seigler would often give her neighbors food and allowed them to use her shower.

Seigler had health issues and took several prescription pain killers. She was killed days after receiving her monthly disability check and newly filled prescriptions.

On Dec. 7, 2016, firefighters were called to her home and found it in flames. They found her body rolled in a blanket and bound in duct tape. An autopsy revealed Seigler died from blunt force trauma.

“Despite numerous health problems that caused her nearly constant pain, Teresa had a kind heart and was known for helping people down on their luck- people like John Priester and the other defendants,” said Assistant Solicitor Hunter Swanson, who prosecuted all three defendants. “John Priester, Brian Walls and Courtney Brock would have done about anything to keep their drug bender going. That includes robbing and killing a woman who had never been anything but kind and helpful to them.”