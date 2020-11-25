Burton firefighters extinguish gas-fueled fire, road closed for over 2 hours

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District responded to a gas-fueled fire Wednesday that closed a portion of Broad River Drive.

Just after 11 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported brush fire in the 600 block of Broad River Drive. Firefighters found a small brush fire in a drainage ditch, spreading towards a telephone pole.

Burton Fire District says crews began to extinguish the fire when they realized a natural gas line had broken, feeding the flames. Dominion Energy was notified and responded with a tractor to dig up the gas line and shut it off.

Fire officials say that had they extinguished the fire, gas would have flowed freely, unseen throughout nearby homes. Once the gas was shut off, then crews extinguished the remaining flames.

No homes were evacuated, however, a few families chose to leave the area. Broad River Drive was closed for over two hours. No one was injured.

The fire was caused by an illegal burn that got out of control. It is not yet known if the fire caused the leak.