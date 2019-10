BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Burton Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire threatening a home early Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to the car fire at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Landon Lane Saturday. Crews were able to stop the fire before it reached the nearby home and caused any damage.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

