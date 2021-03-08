Burton Fire District’s Grays Hill Fire Station saves gunshot victims

BEAUFORT, S.C.—Burton Fire District’s Grays Hill fire station became a proverbial MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) over the weekend when two gunshot victims were driven to the station for care.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, two gunshot victims were brought to Burton Fire District’s Grays Hill fire station for help.

Burton firefighter/EMTs, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Officers, and Beaufort County EMS personnel worked together to save their lives by administering aid. Both victims were transported from the scene in critical condition.





Over the last few years, the professional worlds of fire, EMS, and law enforcement are growing closer in both training and certain skills as they find themselves increasingly working together on such scenes. Last evening, it all came together as they worked as one lifesaving team treating the injuries.

The Burton Fire District provides advanced and basic life support services, and the Grays Hill fire station is staffed with a paramedic.

The Burton Fire District has a Community Risk Reduction program which includes teaching the community how to Stop the Bleed, CPR, First Aid, and crisis response, for both families and businesses, and has also provided these programs in local high schools as well.

The Burton fire also participates in the JACOB Kit program where bleeding control kits are installed in local classrooms, businesses, and schools. Currently, all county buildings have JACOB Kits along with employee training. Burton fire has also worked with the BCSO on applying tourniquets and treating critical bleeding.

Burton fire lieutenant Eric Swanson, the officer who was in charge of the Grays Hill station, stated the injured men were lucky.

“They were brought here alive and critical, but they could have easily bled to death before they arrived,” Lt. Swanson said. “We encourage all of our citizens to learn how to control bleeding and apply a tourniquet right away.”

The Burton Fire District already has a Stop the Bleed class scheduled with Whale Branch High School, which serves the Seabrook community, this coming week.