Burton Fire District says house fire seriously injures 2, kills dog Saturday morning

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A fire at a Burton home injured two people and killed their dog Saturday morning.

A man and his fiancé were seriously burned in the fire and the two were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. BFD says a neighbor pulled the woman out of her window and she woke up with difficulty breathing.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) says the fire happened at a home on the 500 block of Joe Fraizer Road around 1 a.m. Firefighters saw flames flowing from the front door and rear of the single-wide trailer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters say they believe it was unintentional. The man told BFD he woke up after he couldn’t breathe and saw heavy smoke. BFD says they do not believe the home’s smoke alarms were working.

The man is a Marine from the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The two were gearing up to celebrate their 24th birthdays in the coming weeks.

BFD says this marks the 22nd fire of the year in Burton.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.