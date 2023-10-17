BURTON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Burton Fire District (BFD), along with other local emergency crews responded to two reported home fires within hours apart.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, BFD responded to a house fire on Trask Parkway by Big Road.

According to BFD, fire crews had to close both northbound lanes of Trask Parkway for over two hours to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the mobile home was reported abandoned.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011.

Early Tuesday morning, not even 12 hours later, BFD and other emergency crews responded to a reported house fire on Rentz Street after a smoke alarm woke and alerted a family to a fire.

Crew members arrived on the scene at a single-family home, and while no visible flames or smoke were found, fire crews located an outlet serving the dryer that had caught fire but self-extinguished.

Damages were limited to the dryer.

No injuries were reported, and the family returned to the home.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 30 building fires so far in 2023.

Citizens who may need assistance with their smoke alarms or require smoke alarms are encouraged to contact their local fire department.