SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District responded to a rapidly spreading fire threatening a home in Grays Hill on Monday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Burton firefighters responded to a reported shed fire that was threatening a home less than five feet away. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to halt the fire’s spread as it began to damage the side of the residence.

The fire started in a nearby trash pile, which spread to the shed and was extending to the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which also contained propane tanks. The fire caused extensive damage to the shed but only minor damage to the home. A nearby power pole was also damaged.

No one was injured in the fire injuries were reported.