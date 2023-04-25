SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District extinguished a fire at a Seabrook high school on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., fire officials responded to a fire at Whale Branch Early College High School on Detour Road after multiple reports of smoke coming from the rear of the school.

Firefighters arrived and found an activated fire alarm and smoke coming from a back door of the school. Crews entered the building a found a fire in a school’s athletic dryer which was being contained by the building’s sprinkler system which, officials say, significantly limited the damages.

Firefighters finished extinguishing the fire and assisted with removing smoke and water from the school.

There were no injuries in the fire. By 11 p.m., the school’s fire protection systems were restored and operational.

Burton fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire, but say it appears to be unintentional.