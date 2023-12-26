BURTON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office is investigating a Christmas night shooting that injured two people.

Around 7 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Lexxus Lane in Milledge Village on reports of a shooting.

According to officials, a man and woman were injured when the vehicle that they were riding in on Lexxus Lane was shot at by another vehicle driving by on Milledge Village Road.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was injured by glass and debris due to the vehicle being shot. Both are being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina and are expected to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.