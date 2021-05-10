Burke County man sentenced for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Burke County man has been sentenced to prison for operating an illegal pill factory and his codefendant pleaded guilty too.

Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, was sentenced to 168 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Meth, David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall handed down the sentence. The Midville, Ga. man will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

His codefendant, Cedrick Gabriel Brown, 47, has yet to receive his sentencing after he also pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Meth, according to the judge.

“Drug traffickers like Carswell and Brown prey on rural communities, spreading poison for profit,” Estes said. “Vigilant law enforcement makes our neighborhoods safer when it identifies and shuts down these illegal markets.”

The pair ordered a commercial pill press to their home which prompted an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in January 2020. Four months later the pill press, meth, heroin and other drugs were found inside the home during a search. Also, drug paraphernalia and $9,000 in cash were found, according to the DEA and Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair also have criminal records including convictions for drug trafficking offenses.

“DEA and its law enforcement partners worked jointly to shut down the drug trafficking activities of this poisonous pill peddler,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division said. “Mr. Carswell’s drug trafficking activities posed a significant threat to the quality of life in the Burke County community and his sentencing makes this community a safer place today.”