Burglars steal over $1 million in jewelry from Hinesville store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Burglars stole over $1 million in jewelry from Kay’s Jewelry store in Hinesville early Friday morning.

According to Hinesville Police Detective Tracy Howard, the burglary happened sometime after midnight at the Kay’s Jewelry store located in the 800 block of W. Oglethorpe Highway.

Howard says officers from the Hinesville Police Department responded to a call of an alarm going off at the store. When they arrived, officers looked through the windows and saw no one inside.

The store manager was asked to come to the store so officers could look around, but declined.

When employees arrived to work around 10 a.m. Friday morning, they found a hole in the roof and the store’s safe broken into. Howard says the contents of the safe were gone.

This case is still being investigated, along with similar cases in neighboring states and local jurisdictions. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Hinesville Police Department at 876-8211.