BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager today.

Dakoda Wiktorowski, 13, has been missing for the past 24 hours, police say.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, changed shirts, and could possibly be wearing a hoodie-style jacket. It is also possible that she has a purple book bag in her possession.

If you see her, please contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.