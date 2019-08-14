Bulloch County officials say missing man could be in danger

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County officials are looking for 73-year-old who suffers from dementia and other mental health disorders.

“Mr. Powell could be in danger due to his medical condition and being without his medications,” the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Harry Powell was last seen around 10 a.m. at his home on Tommy Cannady Lane in Ellabell. A clothing description was not available, but Powell is said to have been wearing a camo truck hat and gray velcro strap shoes.

In addition to dementia, he also suffers from manic and bipolar disorder.

Anyone who comes in contact with Powell is urged to call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-1771.