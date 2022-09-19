STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m.

The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet.

The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office to have approached the elderly male resident of the home aggressively. Lowery allegedly ignored verbal commands to stop approaching and leave the house. At that time he was shot in the chest by the male resident.

Upon being shot, Lowery retreated to his vehicle. He was later found down the road in his vehicle with his girlfriend.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and Lowery was later transferred to Memorial Medical Center where he is now receiving treatment.

Lowery is said to be in stable condition.