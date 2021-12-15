Bulloch County elementary school placed on lockdown after ‘terroristic’ threat

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bulloch County school was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a ‘terroristic’ threat was aimed at an employee.

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating the threat made against a Mill Creek Elementary School employee, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) said in a press release. The person who issued the threat was not on school property at the time.

Students and employees are safe and the lockdown was issued as a safety precaution, BCS says. Parents are urged to stay away from the school and refrain from calling the school until the lockdown ends.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.