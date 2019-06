BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a Brooklet church last week.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department, vandals spray painted the words “God is gay” in red paint on Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church.

Members of the congregation have since removed the paint.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.