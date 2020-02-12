Bulloch County 13-year-old arrested after soliciting a threat to avoid going to school

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old girl after she solicited a threat to avoid going to school Wednesday.

Langston Chapel Middle School administrators and SRO Deputy Randy Garmin were alerted of the social media made by the 7th grader. She was soliciting a person to “issue a threat” towards Langston Chapel Middle School so she would not have to attend school.

BCSO says the student was quickly identified and arrested. She was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has been made aware of the case. The girl will be released into the custody of her parents pending further court action.

BCSO says that Langston Chapel Middle School was not, and is not in danger. No threat was directly issued towards the school.

This is the fourth threat-related incident withing a week reported for Bulloch County Schools. Tuesday, a 9th grader was arrested for allegedly writing a threat to Southeast Bulloch High School on a bathroom wall. There were also two threats to Statesboro High School.

