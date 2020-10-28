Bulloch Co. shooting claims life, suspect charged with homicide

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) charged a suspect with homicide for a deadly shooting that claimed a man’s life Tuesday night.

The BCSO says deputies and Investigators responded to the scene of a shooting on Rocky Ford road at the intersection of Mixon road.

Officers discovered the victim, Ray Clifford Beasley Jr., deceased at the scene.

Officials say the suspect, Dustin Leigh Cowart, was also at the scene.

Authorities placed Cowart into custody without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Cowart faces charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.