Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office: Uncle arrested for nephew’s murder

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced the arrest of Shannon Antonio Postell for the murder of his nephew.

BCSO says deputies responded to a shooting call Monday morning at 175 C. Brown Road in Statesboro.

At the scene, officers arrived to find family members performing CPR on Robert Keyjuan Lawson, 21.

Lawson was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lawson died at the scene.

Officers learned Lawson had gotten into an argument with his uncle, Postell, and the argument ended in gunfire.

Monday evening Investigators arrested Postell at his home and placed him into custody without further incident.

The incident remains under investigation and BCSO says additional criminal charges against Postell are forthcoming.

Postell is being held in the Bulloch County Jail without bond.

