Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office: Couple arrested after giving drugs to inmate worker

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced the arrest of two people accused of giving drugs to an inmate worker at a local recycling center.

BCSO arrested Timothy Burke and Hayleigh Croom on drug possession charges. Burke faces other charges including sale/distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the BCSO, Burke and Croom approached the inmate worker at the recycling center and gave the inmate meth and marijuana. BCSO says the inmate immediately took the drugs to his supervisor and gave the supervisor the description of the couple and their car.

Authorities used the information to locate the couple outside of a residence on Highway 80.

Officials searched the couple’s vehicle and discovered meth, marijuana, and prescription narcotics.

BCSO says Burke was on probation and more drugs were found at his residence as well as two firearms.

Burke and Croom remain in custody at Bulloch County Jail.