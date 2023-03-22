BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting on Highway 80 West that left a man injured.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving several people. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael Sutton 48, to be the “primary aggressor” in the situation.

Sutton had sustained a gunshot wound and left the scene. He was apprehended shortly after and taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the East Georgia Regional Hospital for treatment. Sutton will be booked into the Bulloch County Jail upon his release from medical care.

Deputies say no other suspects are at large. Two others involved were considered victims and sustained minor injuries.

Sutton was charged with a felony charge of elder abuse due to one of the victims being over 65 years of age.

Investigation into the case is ongoing with additional criminal charges expected. If you have information about the incident, call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888.