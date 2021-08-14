Bulloch Co. man faces up to 30 years for child exploitation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bulloch County man is facing up to 30 years in prison for persuading children to send him sexual photos.

The man pleaded guilty to Production of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney, David H. Estes.

Jasiri Hutchison, 20, faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. Hutchison also must register as a sex offender, serve a life term of supervised release and faces financial penalties and restitution.

“Jasiri Hutchison’s predatory behavior represents a nightmarish victimization of innocent children,” Estes said. “Through the persistence of our law enforcement partners in Homeland Security Investigations, he now will be held accountable for his crimes.”

For more than a year and a half, Hutchison portrayed himself as a young girl to solicit more than 600 sexual photos from children. According to Estes, Hutchison would initially ask for non-sexual photos and then threaten to share them if they refused to send increasingly sexualized photos.

“The Internet provides a wealth of information and endless entertainment, but it also offers predators the anonymity they need to victimize innocent children with their perverse schemes,” said Special Agent in Charge, Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “We all must be constantly aware of what our children do online as well as who they interact with because you never truly know who is lurking in the shadows.”

Anyone with information on suspected child exploitation is asked to call 800-843-5678 or submit a tip online.