Bulloch Co. Man arrested on child molestation, incest, other charges

LaMontel Youmans, 35, arrested by police on charges, ranging from rape to incest and more. Photo provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a man on a slew of charges ranging from rape to incest.

Bulloch County Police say LaMonte Santel Youmans, 35, was arrested after a two-week-long criminal investigation.

Police have charged him with the following charges: Aggravated Child Molestation, Incest, Rape, Sexual Battery Against a Child Under 16 years of age, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Statutory Rape and Cruelty to Children, 1st Degree. Police interviewed multiple witnesses, victims and gathered forensic evidence from examinations.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case can contact Investigator Pre Cone at (912) 764-1703. The collection of evidence along with further interviews continues.

The identities of the victims will not be released since they’re juveniles and because of the sensitivity of the case, police said.

Youmans is held at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office with no bond, pending court proceedings.