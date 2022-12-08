BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November.

According to The Statesboro Herald, Patrick M. Hill was taken into custody on Nov. 28 on simple battery charges stemming from an incident related to the attempted disciplining of a child two weeks prior. Hill posted bond that same day.

Bulloch County Superintendent Charles G. Wilson has recommended that Hill be terminated.

Bulloch County Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

Bulloch County Schools’ district leadership was made aware of potentially inappropriate actions taken by an administrator at Mattie Lively Elementary School during an attempt to discipline a child. The school district immediately conducted a thorough investigation and reported the incident to the proper authorities. The school district has cooperated fully with law enforcement. Based on firsthand witness statements and a review of available surveillance footage, the superintendent did decide to seek termination and non-renewal of the administrator’s employment contract. The administrator is no longer at the school. The administrator will receive all rights afforded by Georgia’s Fair Dismissal Act and all other applicable laws and rules. A Board hearing is scheduled for December 16.

This was Hill’s first year at Mattie Lively, although he was first hired in the district in 1993. He most recently served as an assistant principal and athletic director at Statesboro High School. Before that, he was a principal at Portal Middle High School and Mill Creek Elementary School.