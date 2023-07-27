RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – If you receive a call from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office from a man named Lt. Black, you are the subject of a call scam.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is on the case to find an impersonator who claims to work at the office.

“Lt. Black” calls with a different fake phone number each time to make false claims that you owe money to the sheriff’s office and that the only form of payment will be through gift cards.

“We do not have a Lt. Black and we do not call you telling you that money is owed; especially demanding payments in gift cards,” said the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is working with their legal team to track down the imposter.

If you have been called by this individual, contact Sgt. Sapp at ssapp@bryan-county.org. Inform them of the date, time and phone number of the call to help with the case.

To protect yourself from any phone scam, follow the Phone Scam guide from the Federal Trade Commission.