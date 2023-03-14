BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bryan County man has been convicted of trafficking fentanyl after a four day trial.

According to authorities, Javarus McKinny, “Jody,” 34, of Richmond Hill faces up to 60 years in prison followed by a substantial period of supervised release after being convicted of trafficking fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Jill E. Steinberg stressed the importance of the conviction.

“Fentanyl is addictive, pervasive, and deadly, and drug traffickers like McKinney help fuel this national crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Now convicted, he will be held accountable.”

McKinney was identified following an investigation into a male victim found dead in a residential pool on August 12, 2020. It was discovered the victim died from a fatal dose of fentanyl. Further investigation identified McKinney as a Richmond Hill-area distributor of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, in addition to marijuana and THC products.

The jury acquitted McKinney on enhanced charges related to the death of an overdose victim.

There is no parole in the federal system.