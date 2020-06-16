Bryan Co. woman accused of telling husband’s victims they had ‘psychic visions’ admits to tampering

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Bryan County woman faces up to two decades in prison for attempting to persuade a child to withhold information on sexual assault allegations against her husband.

According to Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Lori Wilson, also known as “Loretta Lightningbolt,” pled guilty to Tampering with a Victim or Witness, a charge that carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release.

Her husband, Michael Wilson, faces separate federal charges including Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity and Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity.

He is also charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child, related to multiple minor victims.

According to court documents and testimony, Michael Wilson is accused of attempting to coerce multiple minors to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019.

Authorities say that after the victims reported the information, Lori Wilson tried to persuade the victim that the experiences were “psychic visions” or “dreams,” and to communicate false information to Army Criminal Investigation Command agents, among others.

“This defendant tried to manipulate a child from telling the truth about being sexually victimized by another adult,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “No sentence can wipe away the scars those actions left on this child, but hopefully it will send a message to anyone who contemplates preying on our most vulnerable citizens.”

The cases are being investigated by the FBI and by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, and prosecuted for the United States by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer G. Solari.